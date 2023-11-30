FLC Capital Advisors Sells 249 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.0 %

SBUX traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $98.85. 1,500,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,366,392. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.57. The firm has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

