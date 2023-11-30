Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $20.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 27.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FL. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $27.52. 1,165,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.26. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon bought 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,116.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at $502,382.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Foot Locker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

See Also

