Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,477 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of FOX worth $13,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in FOX by 0.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in FOX by 0.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.93.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

