Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Shares Up 8.6%

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 179,844 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 92,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Freegold Ventures Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$177.10 million, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.44.

About Freegold Ventures

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

