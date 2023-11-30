Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $203,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,736 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,964. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $169.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,111. The company has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

