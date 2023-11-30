fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Down 3.2%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.07. 616,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 14,158,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 75.63% and a negative net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $320.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $117,478.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,423,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,212.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $66,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,423,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,212.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in fuboTV by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in fuboTV by 31.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in fuboTV by 41.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 12.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 23.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

