Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the October 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Galera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Galera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTX. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 1,354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146,814 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GRTX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Galera Therapeutics to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GRTX

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.