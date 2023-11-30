General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Wedbush

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wedbush from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GM. UBS Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

