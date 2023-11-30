General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $27.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

GM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Get General Motors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $31.60 on Thursday. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.