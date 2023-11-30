Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Director James A. Courter Sells 12,725 Shares

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) Director James A. Courter sold 12,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $311,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

NYSE GNE opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $661.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.30. Genie Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $26.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $125.05 million for the quarter.

Genie Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Genie Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 232.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 920,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,100,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 108.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 200,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 259.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 251,291 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genie Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.