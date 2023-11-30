Genus Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 718,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 33.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.36. 337,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,721. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.60. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.