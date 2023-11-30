Genus Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,986,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,331,000 after buying an additional 95,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $94.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.61.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 71.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

