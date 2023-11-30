Genus Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of New Jersey Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,327,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,678,000 after buying an additional 756,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after buying an additional 111,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,694,000 after buying an additional 456,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after buying an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,745,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,590,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:NJR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.02. 40,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.37.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $331.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.