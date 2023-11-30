Genus Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. United Bank raised its stake in Cencora by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cencora by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cencora by 123.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cencora by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Cencora by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cencora Price Performance
COR traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.41. The stock had a trading volume of 287,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,773. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.79 and a 200 day moving average of $183.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.48 and a 1 year high of $203.75.
Cencora Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.36.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Cencora Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
