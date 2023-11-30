Genus Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 151,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,000. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.7% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,640.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.33. 1,127,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,726,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

