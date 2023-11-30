Genus Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,016 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,760,000. Broadcom makes up 2.2% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,133,853,000 after acquiring an additional 468,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after purchasing an additional 794,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after purchasing an additional 788,551 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $862.33.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $21.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $918.91. 911,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,324. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $514.83 and a 52-week high of $999.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $887.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $858.01. The firm has a market cap of $379.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

