Genus Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 56,434 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,434 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,721,000. Oracle comprises 1.0% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 168.7% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,733,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.74. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

