Genus Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 80,803 CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,000. CGI comprises 1.3% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,083,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,388,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $212,464,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CGI by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,384,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,709,000 after acquiring an additional 463,776 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CGI by 126.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 380,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

CGI Price Performance

Shares of GIB stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.34. The company had a trading volume of 19,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,261. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.35 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. CGI had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Stories

