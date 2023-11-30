Genus Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $384,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after buying an additional 1,844,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $102,656,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,985 shares in the company, valued at $21,352,283.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,352,283.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total value of $2,076,131.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.41. 853,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,911. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.74 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.70 and its 200-day moving average is $111.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.33%.

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

