Genus Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 57.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,603 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at $365,342,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $223,405,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,767,000.

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ:FERG traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.09. 336,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.67. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $171.06. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $300,266.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

