Genus Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Unum Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.27.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

