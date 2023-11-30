Genus Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,779 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Humana by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,985,000 after acquiring an additional 22,817 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Humana by 38.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Humana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,732,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Humana by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
Humana Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:HUM traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $483.50. 1,169,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $558.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $502.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.29.
Humana Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.28.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana
Humana Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Humana
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- A 15% gain in store for Five Below after rosy holiday outlook
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.