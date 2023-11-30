Genus Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,779 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Humana by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,985,000 after acquiring an additional 22,817 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Humana by 38.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Humana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,732,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Humana by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $483.50. 1,169,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $558.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $502.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.29.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

