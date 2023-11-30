Genus Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 51,745 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,745 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.71. 1,998,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,794. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,793 shares of company stock worth $2,895,054 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

