Genus Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,965 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.61.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $540.34. The stock had a trading volume of 175,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,805. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $562.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $492.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

