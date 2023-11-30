Genus Capital Management Inc. Invests $10.76 Million in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 215,159 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,000. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 1.6% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 66,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the second quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,201. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

