Genus Capital Management Inc. Invests $15.74 Million in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 377,983 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,739,000. Open Text makes up about 2.3% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Genus Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Open Text as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 381.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,207,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,997,000 after buying an additional 5,710,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,321,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Open Text by 889.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,614,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,818 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Open Text by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,074,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth about $86,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $40.19. 176,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,319. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 77.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTEX. Citigroup lowered their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

