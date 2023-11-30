Genus Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.77 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.97. 216,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $145.37 and a one year high of $210.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.31.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

