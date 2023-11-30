Genus Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.91 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,070 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $274,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,162,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $258,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 646,049 shares of company stock valued at $78,636,116 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $114.41. 1,450,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,635,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

