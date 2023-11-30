Genus Capital Management Inc. Invests $24.33 Million in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 392,020 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $24,326,000. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 3.6% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after buying an additional 30,486 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,458,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,207,000 after purchasing an additional 395,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $60.45. The stock had a trading volume of 914,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.