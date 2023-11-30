Genus Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.24 Million in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,244,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,614 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.57. 2,747,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.59. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $128.18.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.