Genus Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.67 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 123,905 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 78,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 228.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 628,788 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $53,315,000 after purchasing an additional 437,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 24.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,942,000 after buying an additional 98,530 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.04. 1,087,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,017,770. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average of $86.36. The stock has a market cap of $100.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

