Genus Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.72 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $417.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,818. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $334.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $399.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.35.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

