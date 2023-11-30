Genus Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.82 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.96.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.25. 531,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,244. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.46 and a 200 day moving average of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The company has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

