Genus Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.67 Million in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in PACCAR by 72.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,658. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average of $83.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $92.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.52.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

