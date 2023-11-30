Genus Capital Management Inc. Invests $7.31 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,177 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,000. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 1.1% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,679 shares in the company, valued at $27,364,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,364,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,549 shares of company stock worth $4,413,384 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $271.04. 340,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,039. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.36. The stock has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.88 and a 12 month high of $279.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

