Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New $16.22 Million Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 169,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 2.4% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $1,583,609,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,125 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,807 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $117,087,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 3.1 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.00. The company had a trading volume of 536,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,559. The firm has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.