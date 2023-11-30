Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New $4.14 Million Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after buying an additional 10,775,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 497.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $152.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.22. The company has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

