Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New $6.05 Million Investment in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 118,029 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,000. Imperial Oil accounts for 0.9% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,270,511 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,063,000 after acquiring an additional 113,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,569,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,293,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 2.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 28.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of IMO stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $57.05. 189,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,628. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3619 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.