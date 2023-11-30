Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New $9.21 Million Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.4% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.71.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.11. The stock had a trading volume of 405,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,518. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

