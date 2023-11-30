Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $40,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.0 %

MCHP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 778,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.26. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

