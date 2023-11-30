Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.1% in the second quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 255,239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $112,430,000 after acquiring an additional 69,013 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $472.14. 1,062,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,595,986. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.41 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $413.68 and a 200 day moving average of $416.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $206.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.