Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,081 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,842,000. PulteGroup comprises 1.0% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.73. The stock had a trading volume of 382,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,259. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $89.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.32. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.06.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

