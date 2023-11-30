Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,496 shares of company stock worth $7,261,302. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $681.52. The company had a trading volume of 497,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,049. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $570.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a PE ratio of 87.94, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $688.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.43.

Get Our Latest Report on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.