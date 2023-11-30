Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 62.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 88.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,319 shares of company stock worth $19,400,492 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.31.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.1 %

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.24. 177,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,206. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.27. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $188.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

