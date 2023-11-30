Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,449,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $44,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG traded up $12.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,201.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,035. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,968.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,990.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,238.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,330.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.33.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

