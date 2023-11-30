Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Natixis acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $362.88. The company had a trading volume of 136,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,318. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $272.70 and a 52 week high of $368.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.41.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total value of $893,034.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,378,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total value of $893,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,357 shares of company stock worth $5,407,833 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

