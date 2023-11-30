Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 22,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 3,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.8% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 435,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,622,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.95. 7,774,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,593,756. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.90. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,126 shares of company stock valued at $23,365,557 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

