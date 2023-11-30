Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,921,000. Kimberly-Clark comprises 2.2% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KMB traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $122.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.73. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

