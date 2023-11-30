Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Acuity Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.79. 28,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $149.30 and a one year high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.45 and its 200-day moving average is $165.54.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AYI

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.