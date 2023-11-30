Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,095 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,095 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WSO traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $382.50. 29,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $373.35 and its 200-day moving average is $362.35. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.38 and a 12-month high of $406.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.69%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.78.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

